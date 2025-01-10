Lancaster paramedic supports three major charities with 3,000 mile Atlantic row

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A paramedic originally from Lancaster is currently more than halfway across the Atlantic, taking part in the World’s Toughest Row.

Ethan Chapman, a former Moorside and Ripley St Thomas pupil, is a paramedic with Yorkshire Ambulance Service and has joined two colleagues for the 3,000 mile challenge.

Their ParOARmedics team set off from the Canary Islands on December 11 and earlier this week they reached the halfway mark after rowing almost 1,500 nautical miles.

Their eventual destination is Antigua where they will be greeted by family towards the end of this month.

Ethan Chapman from Lancaster, who's currently rowing the Atlantic. Photo courtesy of ParOARmedics.com

Ethan, 23, has described the adventure as ‘crazy’ and ‘really good fun.’

The intrepid trio decided to take on the challenge during the Covid-19 pandemic when they noticed many of the charities close to their hearts were struggling financially.

“Our colleagues and service users have really taken the toll,” the team said. “With paramedic burnout at an all-time high and the most vulnerable in society becoming sicker, we decided to take action.”

They hope to raise £60,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support, the Stroke Association and The Ambulance Staff Charity by completing the challenge.

Ethan Chapman reaching the halfway mark on the World's Toughest Row. Photo courtesy of ParOARmedics

Neither Ethan nor his friends Ken Bordt or Tom Dowdy, who are Bradford University graduates, had any previous rowing experience, so practised on Windermere and the North Yorkshire coast.

During their Atlantic journey, they aim for three-hour rowing sessions with rest breaks. They can burn more than 5,000 calories a day and exist on dried food packets with a few of their favourite sweets.

They have special equipment to help them turn sea water into drinking water.

Their challenge is unsupported but they stay in touch via satellite communications and a tracker updates their location every four hours.

Ethan Chapman pictured before setting off. Photo courtesy of ParaOARmedics

Ethan and his fellow rowers spent Christmas and New Year continuing their challenge. They had fairy lights and festive ornaments aboard as well as some presents given to them before they left.

Weather conditions have varied so far. The team have encountered a hurricane and also ridden a cyclone. At one point, they described the experience as ‘feeling as if you’re rowing through treacle.’

And while England shivered at the weekend, the ParOARmedics were experiencing temperatures so hot that it made sleeping difficult as their cabins became mini saunas.

For more information about the challenge and to donate, visit https://paroarmedics.com/