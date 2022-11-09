The winter wonderland attraction will be back in Dalton Square between November 25 and January 8.

And organisers The Borough have announced that an application to add a carousel to the attractions has been approved by the city council.

Lancaster on Ice gets under way on November 25 with a spectacular ‘opening extravaganza’.

The opening will feature talented local skaters, including British champions and international gold medallists, who will perform a special presentation on the ice.

This festive presentation will include group numbers by coach Nyki Blackburn, and spectacular solo performances.

The event will also feature a performance by BIDCA, with a dazzling excerpt from their 2022 Christmas show Peter Pan, choreographed by David Walsingham.

BIDCA is the official charity for children helping children, based at the pleasure beach arena in Blackpool.

Lancaster on Ice will this year feature a carousel.

Lancaster on Ice has been in operation since November 2018, when Dalton Square hosted an ice rink for the first time.

A 35m high big wheel was later added to the attractions.

The big wheel opens on December 10.

Earlier this year The Borough submitted proposals to the city council to extend the entertainment to include a carousel and a Santa's Grotto.

Lancaster on Ice returns later this month.

The new plans, for the town hall gardens, also include a children’s activity area, extra Christmas cabins and the relocation of the Tipi bar.

The proposals requested a temporary closure of part of Dalton Square in front of the town hall steps, with traffic - including buses - instead diverted along Thurnham Street, George Street and Robert Street.

