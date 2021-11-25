Lancaster on Ice getting ready for big weekend opening

Work under way on Lancaster on Ice in Dalton Square.

The ice rink is currently being set up, along with festive stalls and tents.

Lancaster on Ice is back in Dalton Square this winter after a year's break.

The ice rink, alongside a 35m high big wheel, brought in 90,000 visitors over the festive period 2019/20, but had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

However, this year it will be back - with the Charter Market returning to Market Square.

The ice rink will be in place from November 27 until January 9 2022, and you can book tickets here.

Lancaster on Ice begins this weekend. Photo by Julian Brown

