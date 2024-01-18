Lancaster on Ice bosses say ‘thank you’ as 90k visitors enjoy winter attraction

Around 90,000 people flocked to Dalton Square over the festive season to enjoy Lancaster on Ice.

And plans are already in progress for the next event later this year!

Hannah and Martin Horner, who run The Borough and are behind Lancaster on Ice, have thanked everyone who helped to make the 2023 attraction such a success.

“Thanks so much to everyone who supported Lancaster on Ice 2023,” they said. “Despite the wet and windy weather, festive spirit was in abundance with 90,000 people flocking to Dalton Square and the city as a whole attracting more visitors in December.”

Lancaster on Ice 2023 welcomed 90,000 visitors.

The couple said that, over the course of Lancaster on Ice 2023, they:

*employed 85 people aged from as young as 16 to as experienced as 65

*attracted 30,000+ visitors from more than an hour's drive away

*hosted visitors from 12 local schools and 11 charities and youth groups (four of which were fully accessible)

Some of the many items of lost property waiting to be claimed from Lancaster on Ice.

*welcomed 450 scouts and guides and 21 university societies

*worked with 51 local businesses to make the fantastic event come to life once more.

“Best of all, your kindness and generosity with the Alex Ellis Giving Tree helped towards donating more than 800 presents which were distributed to those in need across Lancaster and Morecambe,” Hannah and Martin added.

“Plans are already under way for Lancaster on Ice 2024 and how we can make it even more spectacular, we can't wait to see you all again then!”

Meanwhile, The Borough is currently housing numerous items of lost property that are yet to be claimed from Lancaster On Ice.