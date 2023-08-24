Lancaster office team will be walking, running and cycling for charity

Th event is is part of the Allianz Path to Paris 2024.

As one of the key sponsors of the Olympic and Paralympic games Allianz asked all its UK offices to get involved in fundraising events for the next 10 months to raise money for mental health charity Mind.

The event kicks off at 8am on Friday September 1 and more than 30 employees from Premierline in Caton Road are taking part, including those walking, cycling, running and marshals.

The Premierline charity team. Back row: Amber Mackenzie, Rebecca Leversidge, Vanessa Owen, Raquel Walker, Matt Park, Sophie Ginocchio, Matt Harvey, Joe Walker, Reece Cusimano, Lewis Bayman, Andrea Farrimond, Adam Carson. Front row: Ruth Wood, Gosia Czyzniewska, Jazz Banger.

The group will be travelling by road, with the first section from Lancaster to Garstang being a walking leg alongside the Lancaster canal, a trek of around 13 miles.

A team will then go from Garstang to Bolton via road on bikes, a ride of around 30 miles, before finally, a team will run the final leg from Bolton right into the heart of Manchester city centre – a run of around 12 miles!

In total, the route is around 55 miles and participants will face a total elevation of more than 1,500ft across the 12 hour journey.

Jazz Banger, marketing consultant and corporate social responsibility lead at Premierline, said: “Premierline has supported Mind since 2019 and has raised funds for them through a number of charitable events.

"Allianz’s sponsorship of the Olympic Games has provided us with a unique opportunity to come with an extraordinary challenge; to undertake a cross-country relay from our Lancaster office to Allianz’s Manchester office, whilst raising money for this worthwhile charity.”