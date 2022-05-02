Lancaster nurse takes on Edinburgh Marathon for hospitals charity

Cardiac Rehabilitation Nurse Kate Lenton is tackling the Edinburgh Marathon in aid of the Bay Hospitals Charity.

It will be the second full marathon for Kate who works for University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT) at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary and at Westmorland General Hospital.

Money raised through sponsorship will be donated to the UHMBT Cardiac Rehabilitation Department, supporting patients recovering from heart conditions under the care of UHMBT.

Kate Lenton.

Last year, Kate took part in the Great North Run raising funds for Bay Hospitals Charity and beating her half-marathon personal best by 14 minutes.

She also completed a ‘virtual’ Edinburgh Marathon running the distance locally after the actual event was cancelled due to Covid restrictions.

University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust Non-Executive Director, Adrian Leather, said: “It’s great to see Kate taking on an even bigger challenge for Bay Hospitals Charity by taking part in the Edinburgh Marathon.

“As well as being part of a fantastic event in a beautiful city, Kate will get the satisfaction of knowing she is supporting an amazing cause during her run.”

If you wish to donate to Kate’s fundraising total for the Edinburgh Marathon on Sunday May 29, please click here

The Bay Hospitals Charity supports local hospitals to give patients the best possible care.