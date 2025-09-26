Lancaster nightclub to reopen this weekend under new name

A Lancaster nightclub reopens this weekend under a new name and with new owners.

LA1 will open on Saturday September 27 in the former Vibe nightclub premises in Dalton Square.

A video released by LA1 says: “Lancaster we’re coming for you. The wait is over, LA1 is about to change your nights forever… Are you ready?”

They added: "Lancaster has seen nothing like it.

"The energy, the production, the music, this is what we've been waiting for.

"Two floors, two different vibes. Downstairs we've got house music and upstairs we've got R'n'B."

Opening night this Saturday, featuring DJ Caino, is a sell-out, and the club has also announced a schedule for Freshers' Week for students.

On Saturday October 4 from 5pm to 9pm, Carrie Fern will present a tribute to Dua Lipa, Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift.

An afterparty for a DJ set by TV personality Gok Wan – who is performing at Lancaster Town Hall on October 4 – will also be held at LA1.

This will feature DJs Matt Thiss, Kaitzy and special guests, from 10pm until 4am.

Tickets cost £5, £7 and £10.

LA1 are also on the hunt for new bar staff to join their team. Email your CV to [email protected], who are asking applicants to include “a lil something iconic about yourself” to convince them they should hire you.

Prior to opening as Vibe in 2022, the Dalton Square premises was known as the Glow Rooms, Dalton Rooms and was also once a Walkabout bar.