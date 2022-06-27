Lancaster named as third best place in England to give birth

The study by childcare and education experts Little Ones London analysed NHS patient satisfaction rates across categories for maternity services, including involvement in decisions, time to have skin to skin contact with baby, and how little mothers were left alone when worried.

The city of Gloucester took the top spot with an overall average satisfaction score of 8.91 out of 10 across all maternity services in the city. This comes as a result of high patient satisfaction rates for time allowed skin to skin contact with the newborn, at 9.81 out of 10 – the highest amongst all cities in England as well as the joint highest score for patients feeling involved in decisions with a satisfaction score of 8.87 out of 10.

The second best city to give birth in is Plymouth. The Southern city obtained an average patient satisfaction score of 8.83 out of 10. When broken down, this is due to high rankings across each category, but most of all, having the second highest satisfaction rate of 9.65 out of 10 for time having skin to skin contact with their newborn.

The Royal Lancaster Infirmary maternity unit.

Lancaster came in as the third best place in England to give birth. The average satisfaction rate for patients using maternity services in Lancaster is 8.77 out of 10. Lancaster ranks as the second highest scoring city in England when it comes to the category of not being left alone when worried, with a score of 8.18 out of 10.

In fourth place was Leeds, Exeter came fifth, Bath took sixth place and Newcastle upon Tyne seventh. Norwich took eighth ranking with Brighton ninth and Hereford completing the top 10.

“Having a baby is one of the biggest events in any parent’s life and there are many aspects of the process that can have a profound impact on the experience as a whole,” said a Little Ones London spokesman.