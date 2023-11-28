Lancaster named as one of the most complained about cities for bin collections in the UK

New research has placed Lancaster in the top five councils across the UK for seeing the most number of complaints about bin collections.

Using data collected under the Freedom of Information Act, Direct365 contacted all 422 UK councils requesting data regarding the number of complaints about waste collection, the topic of complaint, and the type of bin the complaint was related to.

In total, 66% of councils responded to the request for information, and after discounting councils with little to no negligible results, 100 councils were used in the research.

Combined, the top 10 councils receiving the most complaints regarding waste disposal are responsible for almost half (48.5%) of all the complaints analysed.

Lancaster City Council received one of the most complaints out of all councils between September 2022 and September 2023.

In total, the council received 7,465 complaints during the year, equating to 52.51 complaints per thousand population.

A large portion of the Lancaster City Council complaints were received in May (899 complaints) and June (765 complaints).

Shropshire residents are the most satisfied with their bin collection services, with just 0.44 complaints per 1,000 residents.

Almost half of all complaints are about missed bin collections, while damage to bins and poor service quality were another common complaint that councils received.

The 5,740 damage complaints received were primarily about staff returning bins with broken lids and cracks in them while 9,004 service complaints were recorded. These related to issues around late collections, spillages, lack of collections due to location.

Karl Bantleman at Direct365 said: "While it has been identified that improvement is needed to increase national satisfaction regarding waste collection, it is positive to recognise the quality services that particular councils are providing, in order to receive such few complaints.

