Much-loved Lancaster composer Andy Whitfield passed away last year and in his memory there will be a special performance of For Every Child, the oratorio he wrote based on the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

It will be performed by Lancaster Millennium Choir, which Andy founded and conducted, alongside pupils from Dallas Road and Willow Lane primary schools at a concert in Lancaster Priory on October 13 at 7.30pm.

This event, funded by Arts Council England, the FC Scott Trust and the Duchy of Lancaster Benevolent Fund, is likely to be very popular so advance booking, on a pay as you feel basis, is recommended via the festival website at lancastermusicfestival.com

As well as taking part in For Every Child, the Willow Lane and Dallas Road pupils will also benefit from workshops organised by the festival, thanks to a successful Crowdfunding campaign and support from the Arts Council.

Musicians including Lancaster rockers Massive Wagons, BBC Folk Singer of the Year Rioghnach Connolly, and Chinese pianist Siqian Li will lead the workshops with the aim of inspiring the next generation’s love of music.

But it’s not just the young who will benefit this year. The festival’s outreach work, funded by Lancaster Community Wellbeing Fund, will stretch to local care homes and the Royal Lancaster Infirmary too.

There will be musical performances at Laurel Bank and Ashton Manor and the long-term care wards at the RLI as well as drum circles for service users and carers for healthcare charities including Positive Futures.

Massive Wagons will lead festival workshops in local schools again this year. Photo by Nettlespie Photography

Festival director Stuart Marshall said: “Over the last few years, there’s been a big focus on widening the festival’s reach to try and include all sections of the community.

"With our early years workshops, primary school and youth stages and now music in care homes, the young and elderly can join in the festival fun.”