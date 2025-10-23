Lancaster Music Co-op’s monthly music extravaganza returns in spooky style

Ghoulishly good free music will be on tap for Halloween as Lancaster Music Co-op hosts an All Hallows Eve party for its latest monthly gig night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fancy dress is encouraged but not compulsory as part of the festivities upstairs at The Pub on China Street from 7.30pm next Friday, October 31 – and there will be prizes for the best three costumes.

Festivities will continue after the bands, with a special vinyl DJ after-party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event comes as the co-op, homeless since 2018, continues to fundraise towards a return to its non-profit rehearsal facility, recording studio and music space on Lodge Street, which has been undergoing major repairs.

The Vandangos.

Headlining this month are hotly tipped Lancaster-based noise duo dull. with their fuzzy sub-bass guitar riffs, screamo vocals, motorik drumming and electro-inspired minimalist arrangements.

The band played with Jane Weaver at the castle recently and have also supported acts like Hot Wax and Sky Valley Mistress. Their debut single will be released in November on Cracked Ankles Records, who have been big supporters of the co-op.

Second on the bill are First Prize. Sheffield-based, but built around the mind of Lancaster lad Charlie Kondras, this is a rare homecoming show for the band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jangly indie with pop melodies, sweet harmonies and sparkling 12-string guitars, they are likely to appeal to fans of Real Estate, early Primal Scream and Felt.

dull.

The band will be performing tracks from their Bingo Records EP Le Grand Depart, alongside songs old and new. As if that wasn’t enough reason for a warm welcome, Charlie has kindly designed this month’s gig night poster and the latest co-op latest T-shirt.

Opening proceedings will be The Vandangos, Lancaster born but now spread between here and Manchester.

These garage rockers have been making quite a splash with their recent shows around the north west. In their own words, ‘Like snorting a line of drywall, The Vandangos hit hard, will leave you with a sore head, and probably aren’t advisable for children.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DJ for the evening will be friend of the co-op Harry Gorst, aka Lune Attack. He’ll be spinning tunes between the bands and then the lads from dull will take over for the after party.

First Prize.

Co-op director Derek Meins said: “Our monthly music nights are always special occasions but falling on the Samhain, this will certainly be one to remember. Don’t be a trick, treat yourself for a wonderful evening of Co-op goodness!

“This is a great chance to catch dull. in an intimate hometown setting while you still can because they have been making a huge impression on the local scene since they started gigging earlier this year.

“By coming along and supporting the co-op you’ll not only enjoy a fantastic evening of live music, you’ll also be helping us edge a little closer to reopening in what is going to be a wonderful new facility for the local community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As ever, co-op merch will be available, and there will also be donation points.

After building owners Lancaster City Council deemed the co-op premises unsafe and issued an eviction notice in 2019, it was eventually granted a long-term lease after a community campaign and support from city councillors.

The building has since been undergoing major structural repairs funded by £1.2m from the government’s Community Ownership Fund, the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, Lancaster’s High Street Heritage Action Zone and the city council. But more funding is now needed to fit out the facility.

You can donate to the fundraising campaign online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-lancaster-music-coop