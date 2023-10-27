News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster Music Co-op set for roof upgrade

An old warehouse used by Lancaster Music Co-op is set for a refurb if plans are given the green light next month.
By Robbie Macdonald, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 27th Oct 2023, 10:31 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 11:05 BST
The old building at 1 Lodge Street is a former carriage-making site which has seen many changes over the years.

The music co-op was formed by Lancaster University students in 1985.

Funds were gained for the first three rehearsal rooms and equipment at the old warehouse in 1986.

1 Lodge Street, which is home to Lancaster Music Co-op.1 Lodge Street, which is home to Lancaster Music Co-op.
1 Lodge Street, which is home to Lancaster Music Co-op.

The building forms part of the Canal Quarter area of the city, where there are longer term hopes by the council for regeneration.

In September this year, a lease was signed between the co-op and city council, which owns the warehouse, giving the music group stability for the future.

And they are now asking the council to consider plans for a new roof and window at the premises.

Councillors will consider the application on Monday November 6, at Morecambe Town Hall.

