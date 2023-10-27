Lancaster Music Co-op set for roof upgrade
The old building at 1 Lodge Street is a former carriage-making site which has seen many changes over the years.
The music co-op was formed by Lancaster University students in 1985.
Funds were gained for the first three rehearsal rooms and equipment at the old warehouse in 1986.
The building forms part of the Canal Quarter area of the city, where there are longer term hopes by the council for regeneration.
In September this year, a lease was signed between the co-op and city council, which owns the warehouse, giving the music group stability for the future.
And they are now asking the council to consider plans for a new roof and window at the premises.
Councillors will consider the application on Monday November 6, at Morecambe Town Hall.