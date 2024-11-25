Lancaster Music Co-op says farewell to 2024 with exciting free music showcase

A night of exciting free music will be on tap at The Pub this week as Lancaster Music Co-op Presents returns for the final time this year.

Friday's showcase will be headlined by fabulous three-piece Preston post-punk band ‘dead things’, as the co-op continues to raise vital funds to help it return home to its non-profit rehearsal facility, recording studio and music space on Lodge Street.

The building is finally undergoing a £1.2m makeover after being closed for several years - but the team were shocked to learn recently that they will need another £450,000 to refurbish the interior – sparking the launch of a new fundraising push earlier this month.

The monthly music night, which kicks off at 7.30pm in the upstairs room of The Pub on China Lane, is the first since that appeal launch.

dead things.

Dead things promise a powerhouse of gritty garage rock melded with fractured riffs and infectious melodies.

The band boast a catalogue of post-punk ditties featuring chilling tales of old Lancashire and horror movie final girls. Their debut single Terry Clark, about an infamous Lancashire drug lord, released on the ace label Cracked Ankles, sold out in minutes.

Louder than War made it their ‘Track of the Week’ and dubbed the band as ‘definitely ones to watch’. Fans of The B-52’s, Bikini Kill, Beastie Boys and The Fall are likely to be in their element.

Also on the bill are Flight Risk, a Lancaster-based funk-rock band, with jazz influences. Based around singer-songwriter Melanie Hartley, they blend horns, guitars, bass - very energetic, very good.

Off Licence.

Kicking things off will be the fabulous Off Licence. Alumni of the youth music project organised by the co-op’s friends at More Music, this youthful bunch of rockers will be out to show you that the kids are, in fact, all right!

There will again be merch and donation points – and there will be what is probably the last chance to sample the special Subwoofer beer, brewed by Kendal-based Gan Yam Brewery for the recent Lancaster Music Festival to raise funds for the co-op.

The Pub has the last 100 cans of the extremely quaffable 4.2% session pale ale, with a 20p donation made for ever one sold.

Co-op director Derek Meins said: “We’d love to see old faces and new come along to support the co-op and enjoy another fantastic line-up of free local music.

“With the final Friday of next month falling just after Christmas, this will be our last showcase of the year and it’s a chance to help us see out the year in style.

“Think of it as a parting gift before we enter our 40th anniversary year when we will hopefully finally return to our revamped home with the continued extraordinary support of the local community.”

The co-op held a successful volunteer night at The Pub to recruit new volunteers on Thursday November 21.

Derek added: “A big thanks to all the great people came along and offered to help with everything from fundraising and business plans to strengthening our relationship with Lancaster University.

“We’re looking forward to working with our new recruits, but we still need more help, and we’d encourage anyone who is interested but couldn’t make the event to get in touch.”

You don't need to be a musician or into music to get involved and anyone who can offer their time or skills is welcome to email [email protected] The co-op is particularly keen to hear from people experienced in financial planning and business, fundraising or marketing.

You can also donate to the appeal at the co-op’s Go Fund Me page.