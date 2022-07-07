Lancaster mum wins top chef award at Oscar's of the industry

Lisa Goodwin-Allen, chef at the Michelin-starred Northcote restaurant since the age of 23, and daughter of the late Morecambe scrapyard boss Ken Allen, has won the coveted Chef Award at the Cateys, a spokesman for Northcote said.

Northcote said on their Facebook page: “We are absolutely thrilled to announce that Lisa has won the coveted Chef Award at the industry’s top awards the Cateys - referred to as the Oscar’s of our industry - firmly cementing her place among the UK's culinary elite.

“We couldn’t be more proud, it’s a great moment for Lisa and all of us here at Northcote!

“In a ceremony last night at London's Grosvenor House, @chef_lisa_allen, executive chef of Michelin star restaurant @northcoteuk and director of @thegamebirdlon & @americanbarlon at @thestaffordlondon was awarded the Chef Award at The Cateys @thecaterermag.

“On being awarded the Chef Award, Lisa was praised for her work ethic and exquisite cooking, and was described by the judges as having significantly impacted the hospitality industry over the past year; being an incredibly hard working individual who embraces, showcases and develops young talent; a great, inspiring role model and shining light.

“Judge @cheftomkerridge described Lisa as "An outstanding chef, whose contribution to the industry goes far wider than just cooking".

“Judge @chefclaresmyth "Lisa is a great role model and has gone from strength to strength. She is a great leader and gives a tremendous amount back from training to charity and much more".

Lisa Goodwin-Allen has also been shortlisted for the AA Chefs’ Chef of the Year award.

Previous winners of the award, which recognises the best chefs in the UK as chosen by their peers, include Gordon Ramsay, Marco Pierre White, Tom Kerridge and Raymond Blanc.

Lisa began her culinary career at Lancaster & Morecambe College.

After graduating, she worked in several prestigious restaurants including the two Michelin-starred Le Champignon Sauvage in Gloucester, before arriving at Northcote in Blackburn.