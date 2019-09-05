Lancaster mum makes finals of Miss Voluptuous UK while five-year-old son scoops his own beauty pageant awards

A young mum from Lancaster is raising money for charity through beauty pageants which aim to help women love their own body.

Emma Tarry, 26, is through to the UK final of Miss Voluptuous – a feat which is helping her raise funds for domestic violence charity Refuge.

Emma Tarry is in the final of Miss Voluptuous UK.

Miss Voluptuous returns for its third year this year, offering the opportunity for voluptuous role models across the country to share their platforms, ideas and visions for the future with other beautiful and like-minded women whilst participating in team building activities and development workshops during the pageant weekend.

“It’s not like a normal pageant, it’s all about loving your body no matter what shape or size, and enpowering women to chase their dreams and love the skin they’re in,” said single mum Emma. “It isn’t just about being pretty either, although they are all bonnie girls; we also get judged on our portofolio so how many good things we do locally, etc.

In addition, Emma’s five-year-old son Jayden also has the pageant bug, recently scooping all the awards in the Master section of the Miss Britannia Crystal pageant in his first ever competition.

He also raised £73 for the Sands (stillbirth and neonatal death) charity.

Jayden Fox wins the Miss Britannia Crystal Master section.

“It really helped to boost his confidence and can help break social norms about boys doing pagaents,” said Emma.

As part of her fundraising for Refuge, Emma is doing a bike ride and also holding a raffle including gifts from Jo & Cass hair and beauty salon and a £20 tattoo voucher.

Emma is being sponsored for the with beauty treatments from Belva Beauty by Claire, Urban Ink in Morecambe. Gissing boutique and the Bridal Collection.

The final of Miss Voluptuous UK is held in Warrington from 6pm on September 29.