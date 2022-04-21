Lancaster mum beats top professionals to win national competition

Sarah Edmondson, who has an equitation centre at her Beaumont Grange home, took her horse, Kyro (stable name Cedric), to the NAF Five Star Winter Dressage Championships in Gloucestershire and won the PetPlan Medium Silver Area Festival, their highest achievement to date.

“I was up against some of the top professionals and thought it would be amazing if I came in the top 10 so I was in shock when I won,” said Sarah, 53.

Although running the stables is a full time job, weekends included, Sarah manages to fit in dressage training once a week with trainer Katie Owens and qualified for the national competition via regional heats.

Sarah Edmondson and Kyaro.

Sarah’s love of horses began at an early age and she was always encouraged by her parents to aim high.

Her next goal is to move up a level and hopefully compete at the nationals again next year.