Lancaster MP visits historic village pub after £1.5m refurb
Lancaster MP Cat Smith paid a visit to the newly refurbished Stork Hotel to see how its £1.5m investment has impacted the pub and wider community.
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 3:30 pm
The Stork Hotel at Thurnham recently underwent a £1.5m investment and extensive refurbishment.
As we reported last month, The Stork Hotel re-opened its doors this summer, after a severe fire caused extensive damage to the building in January last year.
The new start for the pub, which has been at the heart of the community since the 1600s, comes with new general manager Sue Jones at the helm.
Sue is dedicated to ensuring that the pub continues to be the traditional country pub with a cosy, family-friendly environment that the community know and love.