Lancaster MP visits historic village pub after £1.5m refurb

Lancaster MP Cat Smith visits The Stork Hotel, pictured (right) with general manager Sue Jones.

The Stork Hotel at Thurnham recently underwent a £1.5m investment and extensive refurbishment.

As we reported last month, The Stork Hotel re-opened its doors this summer, after a severe fire caused extensive damage to the building in January last year.

The new start for the pub, which has been at the heart of the community since the 1600s, comes with new general manager Sue Jones at the helm.

The Stork pictured before it was ravaged by fire.