Lancaster MP Cat Smith will be holding a surgery in Glasson Dock tomorrow, Friday.

If there’s something on your mind you’d like to raise with your local MP then you can go along to Glasson Dock village hall between 2.15pm and 3.45pm.

You’ll be able to meet in an informal atmosphere where Cat will listen to your ideas or concerns.

Cat Smith MP.