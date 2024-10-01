Lancaster MP officially opens new Changing Places accessible toilet at railway station
The new toilet, which has been funded by Avanti West Coast and Lancashire County Council, is located on platform 3, and ensures disabled people and carers have access to a dedicated space and changing facility while travelling to or from the station.
It is larger than standard accessible toilets and is available to support people with a range of needs.
Featuring a height-adjustable changing bench, hoist, adjustable sink, shower, and additional space for wheelchairs and carers, it can be accessed anytime during the station’s opening hours using a RADAR key.
Avanti West Coast, who manage Lancaster station, installed the new facility using £87,000 of its Accessibility Fund, which is designed to improve end-to-end journeys for those who may need additional support when travelling.
The project was delivered with the support of Lancashire County Council, who also contributed £50,000, as part of a programme to improve accessibility at key sites across the region.
Officially opened by Cat Smith, MP for Lancaster and Wyre, the Changing Places toilet is the sixth facility to be made available across Avanti West Coast’s stations on the West Coast Main Line.
Ms Smith said: “It was an absolute pleasure to be invited to officially open the new Changing Places facility at Lancaster railway station.
“This fantastic facility will make a significant difference in the lives of disabled passengers and their carers, ensuring that rail users can travel with greater ease, comfort, and dignity.
"By continuing to invest in accessible infrastructure, we can make real progress towards a society where no one is excluded from the opportunity to travel independently.
"I extend my sincere thanks to Avanti and Lancashire County Council for their collaboration in delivering this vital improvement at our station.”
Phil Cameron, commercial projects director at First Rail, said: ”Changing Places toilets enable more customers to use the railway safely and comfortably, who without these facilities would not be able to enjoy the benefits of rail travel.
“It’s great to install this at Lancaster – making it the sixth Avanti West Coast station to benefit from investment in these facilities – so that more people have greater access to the equipment they need when travelling on our network."
