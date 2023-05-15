News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster MP joins police to kick off crackdown on knife crime

Police in Lancaster were joined by MP Cat Smith today to launch a week of increased action on knife crime.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 15th May 2023, 12:22 BST- 1 min read

Operation Sceptre is a national week of intense action on knife crime, during which there will be an increased police activity across the county.

This is part of the wider Operation Grip initiative, which works to reduce knife and violent crime in Lancashire.

Operation Grip sees dedicated officers carrying out specific knife and violent crime prevention and enforcement activities in known hot spots in addition to carrying out intelligence-led initiatives.

Cat Smith with officers at Lancaster railway station.Cat Smith with officers at Lancaster railway station.
Today, Monday, police are at Lancaster Railway Station with the knife arch, and were joined by Cat Smith MP and colleagues from British Transport Police, who were showing their support for the campaign.

If you are worried about someone carrying a knife, you should contact your local police by calling 101 or reporting online.

If you’d prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or report via the Crimestoppers website.