Lancaster MP demands action over continued raw sewage dumping in Morecambe Bay

Speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire, Ms Smith said: “It's outrageous and completely unacceptable. The level of local activity, and number of spills into our waterways is abhorrent and water companies need holding to account."

The River Lune saw more than 9,400 hours of sewer overflow spills in 2022 - collectively that’s more than one year of spills, or 391 days.

“Company bosses still get paid massive salaries and bonuses, and their profits continue to skyrocket,” Ms Smith added.

Cat Smith, pictured front, second from left, is demanding action from the Government and United Utilities over continued raw sewage dumping in Lancashire.

“Meanwhile, during a spiralling cost of living crisis, bill payers are expected to save the day, paying out of their pocket for clean-up efforts and network upgrades, whilst their water bills simultaneously continue to rise.”

Ms Smith has called on immediate action from the government to intervene.

Speaking out on behalf on concerned constituents the Labour MP said: "This as an ecological disaster for marine life and a risk to human health."

She added: "United Utilities has a dreadful track record for pumping raw sewage into our seas, rivers, and waterways.

"They are one of the worst offending water companies for dumping raw sewage out, while their bosses get huge salaries and massive bonuses with the bill-payers having to pick up the tab. I’m furious."

Ms Smith is now drawing up a list of demands to United Utilities:

*Stop dumping: United Utilities must commit to no further sewage dumping in our rivers and seas this year.

*Repair the damage: to undo the pollution, United Utilities should contribute to local nature and conservation groups (like the Lune Rivers Trust) to support our ecosystems and marine life to help them rebuild.

*Protect billpayers: United Utilities must ensure that people in Lancashire won’t have to foot the bill for the clean-up of their mess.

*Withhold bonuses: should they continue to dump sewage; United Utilities must not pay out a penny in bonuses while our natural environment continues to be polluted.

To rally further support and bolster this campaign, Ms Smith is also collecting signatures for a petition to take to the Government which aims to reflect the strength of local feeling.