Lancaster MP completes her third London Marathon and raises £1k for vital hospitals charity

Cat Smith MP completed her third London Marathon.

Lancaster MP Cat Smith raised more than £1,000 for charity by completing her third London Marathon at the weekend.

Ms Smith raised around £1,100 for Bay Hospitals Charity through taking part in Sunday’s marathon.

Afterwards, she said: “My legs feel like jelly but I'm delighted to have completed my third London Marathon, setting a new personal best and smashing the fundraising target raising more than £1,100 for Bay Hospitals Charity!

“Thank you so much for all of your kind words and donations! It funds new equipment for newborn hearing tests, bladder scanners and hearing loops, supports reminiscence therapy for dementia patients, and creates new education and training facilities for nurses - allowing our local NHS services to go above and beyond the basics.

"Every penny makes a real difference in helping our local NHS staff go the extra mile to give excellent patient care.

"There's still a bit of time to donate here: https://www.bayhospitalscharity.org/fundraisers/cat-smith-mp-london-marathon-2025”