Lancaster MP Cat Smith completes London Marathon and raises £1,400 for charity

In the process, Ms Smith raised £1,390 for Lancaster's St John's Hospice

Afterwards she said: "Thank you to everyone who chipped in, knowing that I was making a difference to people receiving palliative care kept me going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was hard, it rained a lot, and I regretted doing no training whatsoever…but despite not training it only took me 10 minutes longer than two years ago!"

Cat Smith MP with her London Marathon medal.

A spokesman for St John's Hospice said: "Thank you so much Cat, and congratulations. The money you have raised could pay for an incredible 18 Hospice at Home visits, where a two-person team visit a patient in their own home and bring specialist care and treatment to them. What a difference you'll have made to those patients and their families!"