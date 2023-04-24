News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster MP Cat Smith completes London Marathon and raises £1,400 for charity

Lancaster MP Cat Smith took to the streets of London on Sunday to take part in the London Marathon for the second time.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 24th Apr 2023, 16:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 16:37 BST

In the process, Ms Smith raised £1,390 for Lancaster's St John's Hospice

Afterwards she said: "Thank you to everyone who chipped in, knowing that I was making a difference to people receiving palliative care kept me going.

"It was hard, it rained a lot, and I regretted doing no training whatsoever…but despite not training it only took me 10 minutes longer than two years ago!"

Cat Smith MP with her London Marathon medal.Cat Smith MP with her London Marathon medal.
Cat Smith MP with her London Marathon medal.
A spokesman for St John's Hospice said: "Thank you so much Cat, and congratulations. The money you have raised could pay for an incredible 18 Hospice at Home visits, where a two-person team visit a patient in their own home and bring specialist care and treatment to them. What a difference you'll have made to those patients and their families!"

You can still donate online at https://2023tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/cat-smith

