Penny Bank in Penny Street, Lancaster, was given a four out of five rating after assessment on May 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Morecambe Tandoori Restaurant, on Marine Road West, Morecambe, assessed on May 3, also received a score of four.

The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero with a four showing that hygiene standards are good.