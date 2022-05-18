Lancaster & Morecambe food venues get new hygiene scores

The latest scores are:

*New England Tea Room and Shop, New England Caravan Park, Capernwray Road, Capernwray, rated five on May 13.

*Tiam Tea. Penny Street, Lancaster, rated five on March 23.

*Heysham Golf Club, Middleton Road, Heysham, rated five on February 15.

*Aroma Chef, Market Street, Lancaster, rated four on March 23.

*Toll House Inn, Penny Street, Lancaster, rated five on April 29.

*Kenny's Fish & Chip Shop, South Grove, Morecambe, rated five on May 12.

Businesses are scored from five to zero with a five rating being the highest.

Five is top of the scale and means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.