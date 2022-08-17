News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out

Lancaster & Morecambe food venues awarded new hygiene scores

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four food venues in Lancaster and Morecambe.

By Debbie Butler
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 11:40 am

The Food Standards Agency’s website shows the following new ratings:

*Quarterhouse restaurant, Moor Lane, Lancaster, was given a score of four out of five on July 12.

*Park Hotel pub, St Oswald Street, Lancaster, was handed a four rating after assessment on July 11.

The Quarterhouse restaurant in Lancaster has been given a new food hygiene rating.

Most Popular

*Oliver's Cafe, Festival Market, Central Drive, Morecambe, was handed a four rating after assessment on July 12.

*The Buttery Cafe & Deli, Anderton Street, Morecambe, was given a score of three on July 11.

This means that of Lancaster's 222 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 132 (59%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

LancasterMorecambeFood Standards Agency