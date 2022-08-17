Lancaster & Morecambe food venues awarded new hygiene scores

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Food Standards Agency’s website shows the following new ratings:

*Quarterhouse restaurant, Moor Lane, Lancaster, was given a score of four out of five on July 12.

*Park Hotel pub, St Oswald Street, Lancaster, was handed a four rating after assessment on July 11.

The Quarterhouse restaurant in Lancaster has been given a new food hygiene rating.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

*Oliver's Cafe, Festival Market, Central Drive, Morecambe, was handed a four rating after assessment on July 12.

*The Buttery Cafe & Deli, Anderton Street, Morecambe, was given a score of three on July 11.