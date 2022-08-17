Lancaster & Morecambe food venues awarded new hygiene scores
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four food venues in Lancaster and Morecambe.
By Debbie Butler
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 11:40 am
The Food Standards Agency’s website shows the following new ratings:
*Quarterhouse restaurant, Moor Lane, Lancaster, was given a score of four out of five on July 12.
*Park Hotel pub, St Oswald Street, Lancaster, was handed a four rating after assessment on July 11.
Most Popular
-
1
Swimmers in sea at Morecambe and Heysham complain of raw sewage floating past
-
2
Five teenagers rescued from sea at Morecambe are lucky to be alive
-
3
Man, 31, bailed again after fight outside Lancaster nightclub
-
4
Lancaster antiques expert dies, aged 75
-
5
Former Pop Idol contestant Darius Danesh dies aged 41
*Oliver's Cafe, Festival Market, Central Drive, Morecambe, was handed a four rating after assessment on July 12.
*The Buttery Cafe & Deli, Anderton Street, Morecambe, was given a score of three on July 11.
This means that of Lancaster's 222 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 132 (59%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.