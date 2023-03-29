The books, which were created as part of the Morecambe Bay Curriculum by Chris Barlow and his geography students from the University of Cumbria, Jenny Knowles from Ryelands Primary School, Helen O’Hagan from Sandcastles Nursery and children from various early years settings, follow Eden Bear’s exciting adventures across the Morecambe Bay area, visiting 12 different locations and meeting local children.

Jenny Knowles, coordinator of the Eden Bear Project, explained that the children loved being involved in the project.

“When Eden Bear visited them, the children were encouraged to talk about their own environment and compare it with other places Eden had been," she said. "They could then produce their own books to share their stories with others.”

Lancaster & Morecambe College hosted the Eden Bear book launch.

The event was a rare opportunity for early years staff to network, share ideas and activities linked to the Morecambe Bay Curriculum, and listen to talks from Prof Robert Barratt and Chris Barlow.

Each nursery and early years setting which had hosted Eden Bear shared stories and photographs of their own visit.

There was a range of interactive activities to take part in, including sampling a Beach School session (complete with Morecambe Bay shrimps!) and learning more about the innovative Morecambe Bay Curriculum.

Everyone who attended the event received a free set of the books for use in their early years setting.

The Eden books.

Head of engagement at LMC, Victoria Carter, was full of enthusiasm for the event.

“It was lovely to welcome so many people who work across the early years sector and see them engage with the project with such positivity," she said.

"Lots of them signed up for Eden Bear to visit their setting and took part in the various activities - and they especially enjoyed the bear-shaped biscuits our catering students baked for the event!”

The Eden Bear Book project is just one of the many ideas which has developed since the Morecambe Bay Curriculum was first launched in 2020.