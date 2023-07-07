All Further Education colleges who are delivering new T-levels in 2023 and 2024 were invited to submit bids to the T Level Capital Buildings and Facilities Improvement Grant.

And the college was successful in its bid, being awarded just under £2m.

The funding will help develop specialist teaching spaces and the complete refurbishment of two existing science laboratories, which will be used to deliver T-levels in Health and Animal Management, and a new Level 3 Forensic Science qualification.

Healthcare training at Lancaster and Morecambe College. Photo: Claire Wood

A further £214,000 has been granted for procurement of specialist equipment, including digital and IT resources.

T-levels are an alternative to A-levels, apprenticeships and other 16 to 19 courses. Equivalent in size to three A-levels, a T-level focuses on vocational skills and can help students into skilled employment, higher study or apprenticeships.

Each T-level includes an in-depth industry placement that lasts at least 45 days. Students get valuable experience in the workplace; employers get early sight of the new talent in their industry.

Principal and CEO Wes Johnson said: "I am delighted that Lancaster & Morecambe College will receive this substantial support to continue our role out of T-level qualifications.

The Hexagon at Lancaster and Morecambe College.

"As this area’s technical education specialists, the college has shaped this provision with a range of employers, including our local NHS.

"T-levels offer a highly desirable alternative to A-levels, and a significant number of young people are taking up this exciting new opportunity across the country.

"This additional funding support will help create cutting edge, industry standard learning spaces for our students who will be inspired and supported by our fantastic staff teams.

"As a director of Lancaster & Morecambe Chamber of Commerce I hear first hand from our local employers about the fantastic career opportunities available for technically competent and motivated young people, many of whom will study a T-level route in future.

Training in the clinical suite at Lancaster and Morecambe College. Photo by Claire Wood

"As a college we are committed to continually develop and enhance technical education opportunities for all members of our community."