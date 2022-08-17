Lancaster Mayor launches search for unsung heroes
The Mayor of Lancaster is asking people to nominate unsung heroes to join her at a special celebration.
Coun Joyce Pritchard will be hosting an afternoon tea to thank volunteers who have gone the extra mile.
She wants to hear about outstanding individuals who have given up their time to make a difference to their community or to help those in need.
“Volunteers are the lifeblood of many local organisations and without them many services would simply not be able to function,” said Coun Pritchard.
Most Popular
-
1
Swimmers in sea at Morecambe and Heysham complain of raw sewage floating past
-
2
Five teenagers rescued from sea at Morecambe are lucky to be alive
-
3
Man, 31, bailed again after fight outside Lancaster nightclub
-
4
Lancaster antiques expert dies, aged 75
-
5
Former Pop Idol contestant Darius Danesh dies aged 41
“This event is a small way of acknowledging the efforts of all of those people who give up their time to help others.”
The event will take place on Friday October 21 at 2pm at Lancaster Town Hall.
To nominate someone you think deserves to attend, send a short explanation of why they merit an invitation to [email protected] by Friday September 30.
Alternatively, post your nomination to Mayor’s Office, Lancaster Town Hall, LA1 1PJ.