Lancaster Mayor launches search for unsung heroes

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Joyce Pritchard will be hosting an afternoon tea to thank volunteers who have gone the extra mile.

She wants to hear about outstanding individuals who have given up their time to make a difference to their community or to help those in need.

“Volunteers are the lifeblood of many local organisations and without them many services would simply not be able to function,” said Coun Pritchard.

Coun Joyce Pritchard pictured at the Mayor making ceremony with Coun Ross Hunter (left), Deputy Mayor of Lancaster; Amanda McGartland, Mayoress of Lancaster and Mark Davies, chief executive of Lancaster City Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This event is a small way of acknowledging the efforts of all of those people who give up their time to help others.”

The event will take place on Friday October 21 at 2pm at Lancaster Town Hall.

To nominate someone you think deserves to attend, send a short explanation of why they merit an invitation to [email protected] by Friday September 30.