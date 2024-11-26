Lancaster mayor joins in support of White Ribbon campaign

Lancaster Soroptimists came out in support of the White Ribbon campaign to raise awareness of violence against women on Saturday.

Mayor Abi Mills visited to see the display of shoes highlighting the issue and spent time engaging members of the public in conversation.

The club would like to thank the management of the St Nicholas Arcades shopping centre for providing a space to do this.

White Ribbon Day is an international campaign observed on November 25 each year, calling for the elimination of violence against women and girls.