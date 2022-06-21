Lancaster marks Refugee Week

An online presentation and Q & A session was held on Monday – World Refugee Day – for organisations or individuals who were interested in finding out more about the experiences of refugees in the Lancaster district, and how people can support individuals, professionally or personally, as well as contribute to integrated and cohesive communities.

The event was hosted by Global Link Development Education Centre, in partnership with Lancaster & Morecambe City of Sanctuary, East Meets West Women’s Group, RAIS and the Tara Centre.

Director of Global Link, Gisela Renolds, said: “The theme of this year’s event is healing. In a time when the Government seeks (but fails) to pit the public against those seeking asylum if they have had to enter the country illegally (because there are almost no legal routes), it is more important than ever to create spaces for understanding and healing.”

The week aims to increase understanding of the issues facing people seeking sanctuary.

Refugee Week is a UK-wide festival celebrating the contributions, creativity and resilience of refugees and people seeking sanctuary. Founded in 1998 and held every year around World Refugee Day on June 20, Refugee Week is also a growing global movement.

Local schools and Lancaster University are also marking Refugee Week by holding internal events.