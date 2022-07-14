Lancaster Maritime Museum launches ‘The Whale’ children’s poetry and art competition

The competition ties in with an upcoming exhibition, ‘Whale: Last of the Giants’, which opens at the Maritime Museum on Friday November 11.

Selected poems and artwork will feature in the exhibition alongside the extraordinary digital artwork of Jago Illustration.

Anyone aged 16 or under is invited to write a poem or create an artwork on the theme of whales.

Lancaster Maritime Museum in the former Customs House on St George's Quay.

You can be inspired by anything, from horrid hunting to their humongous size, protecting them, or even something about whales that you think is puzzling!

Your poetry can be in any style, provided it is not over 16 lines long. Artwork can be in any medium; collage, sculpture, or even stop-motion video.

The competition opens for entries on Monday July 11 and the deadline for entries is Friday August 19.

Entries will be judged within three age categories: Poetry and artwork from those aged nine and under, those aged 10 – 13, and young people aged 14 – 16.

Email your poem or digital artwork, along with your name, age and the contact details of your parent or guardian to [email protected]

Original artwork should be delivered or posted (at your own risk) along with your name, age and the contact details of your parent or guardian to: The Whale, Lancaster Maritime Museum, St George’s Quay, Lancaster, LA1 1RB.

Full terms and conditions can be found here