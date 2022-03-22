Lancaster man’s marathon effort for city hospice

Starting on March 28 from the County Hotel in Carnforth, Mark will run the same route for the first six days before taking on the Manchester marathon on Sunday April 3.

Each day Mark will pass St John’s Hospice, where he’ll be cheered on by staff and other well-wishers, and he will be joined for parts of his route by other hospice supporters, to keep him company and spur him on.

Last year, Mark completed a 5k every day of the year for charity, and decided to find a new challenge for 2022.

Mark Hinchliffe at St John’s Hospice.

Mark, who lives in Carnforth, said: “Setting challenges and running for charity helps to give me motivation, and a purpose to keep going. Last year I was inspired to run for Mind because I could see how people were struggling during lockdown so I wanted to help a mental health charity.

“This time I wanted to support a local charity, and I chose St John’s Hospice because I’ve been to some of their events and I can see they’re a well-loved charity. I’m already thinking about my next challenge, and I want to do that to support St John’s too, but I might give myself a rest first!”

Lauren Akrigg, digital fundraising lead at St John’s Hospice, joined Mark on one of his training runs to find out more about why he’s set himself this challenge.

She said: “I can’t believe the amazing challenge Mark has taken on, and we’re so honoured he has chosen to do this in support of St John’s Hospice! It was great to join him on a training run, and see how driven he is – it's inspiring. I really hope the community gets behind Mark, he’ll be wearing a St John’s T-shirt so give him a cheer if you see him out running!

Mark and Lauren after their 10k training run.

“All the money Mark raises will help St John’s Hospice to keep caring for patients and their families throughout the South Lakes and north Lancashire.”