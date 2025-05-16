Lancaster man's lifetime spent helping community leads to prestigious honour

Thirty years of dedication to the community in which he was born and raised has led Yak Patel to be honoured by Lancashire’s High Sheriff.

The chief officer of Lancaster District Community & Voluntary Solutions (LDCVS) recently received a prestigious High Sheriff Award at Lancaster Castle for his lifetime commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of people across Lancaster and Morecambe.

The High Sheriff Awards celebrate organisations and individuals, like Yak, who go above and beyond, recognising their tireless efforts to enhance, enrich and support their communities.

Brought up in the care system, Yak became an engineer after leaving Our Lady’s RC High School but later realised that his vocation was elsewhere.

“I wanted to support children with similar experiences to mine,” said Yak. “It’s been my passion to improve people’s lives and support them.”

Yak gave up full-time work and delivered pizzas to see him through his youth and community work course at St Martin’s College, an experience which ‘changed my life forever.’

It was during this time that he also began volunteering which he still does to this day, leading football sessions and organising other activities on Lancaster’s Ryelands estate.

“I spend a lot of time volunteering as it’s really important for me to feel connected to our communities who can share their lived experience and the issues and challenges they face,” he said. “It also gives me a lot of joy giving back to the community.”

Yak’s first full-time job in community work was running Marsh Community Centre for many years.

He became LDCVS’s chief officer 11 years ago, growing the team there from two to 15 people who support more than 400 local organisations within the district’s voluntary/third sector.

“I want our organisation to support smaller community groups to make a big difference,” he said. “Wherever inequalities exist, we need to reach out to those areas.”

Never was this more important than during the Covid-19 pandemic, a time, which Yak admits nearly broke him.

“It was the most difficult time in which I’ve worked, seeing a lot of communities lose hope,” he said. “Many services were furloughed and LDCVS had to step in which put a lot of pressure on us.”

However, the entire past decade has been the most challenging of Yak’s career with many social and support services being depleted or disappear altogether.

But a resilient LDCVS has succeeded in achieving investments totalling hundreds of thousands of pounds to boost local communities and in the past year has opened a new hub in Morecambe’s West Street to complement its main office at The Cornerstone in Lancaster.

LDCVS has also recently bought Stanleys Community Centre in Morecambe, which re-opens this week after a complete refurbishment.

Other developments include the launch of the Lancaster District Directory listing essential services provided by community groups, the NHS and local authorities; and a Young People’s Foundation which aims to bring organisations together to create a district where all children and young people can thrive and realise their potential.

For more information about LDCVS, visit https://lancastercvs.org.uk/