Lancaster man's final plea for safe cycle route plans after dad survives serious collision on Bay Gateway

Lancashire County Council are working on Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plans (LCWIP), aimed at making the county a place where cycling and walking is easily accessible, safe to use, attractive and well maintained.

As part of this they are asking people from across Lancashire to get involved and tell them what they would find useful.

Feedback from the survey could help shape which locations the council will prioritise.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joshua Brandwood.

Lancaster resident Joshua Brandwood has been calling for a safe cycling lane along the Bay Gateway since his dad Mark Bryan was left for dead at the side of the road after a collision with an HGV as he cycled along the Bay Gateway.

He is now hoping local residents will complete this survey and help get new measures in place.

Joshua said: "We are now at a pivotal moment in our campaign and it’s so important locals get involved and have their say.

"This survey will shape the cycling and walking infrastructure plan for the county over the next 10 years so it really is now or never.

Mark Bryan in hospital after the collision.

"If you would like to see a protected cycle lane on the old stretch of the Bay Gateway then please complete the survey.

"On behalf of my family, I would like to thank each and every person, including the team at the Lancaster Guardian, who has supported this campaign.”