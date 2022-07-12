Lancaster man's campaign for safe cycle route along Bay Gateway successful

Lancashire County Council was working on Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plans (LCWIP), aimed at making the county a place where cycling and walking is easily accessible, safe to use, attractive and well maintained.

They were asking people from across Lancashire to get involved and tell them what they would find useful.

Now Josh Brandwood, whose dad Mark Bryan was left for dead at the side of the road after a collision with an HGV as he cycled along the Bay Gateway, has welcomed Lancashire County Council’s acknowledgement of a safe cycle route along the Bay Gateway in their report.

Josh Brandwood said: “After campaigning for the best part of a year for a protected cycle lane on the old stretch of the Bay Gateway, I am incredibly pleased to see that Lancashire County Council (LCC) have acknowledged this particular route within their initial cycling and walking infrastructure report.

“The report compiled results from a recent public consultation where 3,631 respondents shared their views and experiences of cycling and walking across the county.

“An overwhelming 68% of respondents cited cycle routes separated from other modes of travel as the most important factor in enabling more people across the county to cycle.

“An overwhelming majority of respondents specified a need for a protected cycle lane on the Bay Gateway (A683) between Heysham and McDonald’s on Morecambe Road.

“These results are a huge step in the right direction for cyclists across the county as they show a clear theme of cyclists feeling unsafe on busy roads, emphasizing a real need for separating cycle routes from other modes of transport.

“I look forward to the next stage in the consultation process where Lancashire County Council will publish seven draft cycle and walking plans for public comment.

“On behalf of my family, we cannot thank our community enough for getting involved with this campaign and making a difference.