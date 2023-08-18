News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster man’s 62km run forms part of £20k charity challenge

Former Lancaster hospital pharmacist Max Cross is running 62km this weekend - from Coniston to Keswick via Scafell Pike, climbing 2850m en-route.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 18th Aug 2023, 12:18 BST- 1 min read
Max Cross, Olympic Gold medallist James Cracknell and Miles Lloyd.Max Cross, Olympic Gold medallist James Cracknell and Miles Lloyd.
This is the second of four challenges that Max and Miles Lloyd have set to raise £20,000 to support two charities, Dementia UK and Prostate UK.

They successfully completed their first challenge on July 29/30, a 24-hour row, with a guest appearance from Olympic rower James Cracknell.

The Berlin marathon follows in October and a fourth mystery challenge will be set by Max and Miles alongside sponsor Mission Performance Teas.

The challenge wraps up with a charity auction and dinner in November

Max said: “Both causes have personal connections to us both and we want to do something to give back in memory of lost family and friends and in the hope of improving the lives of those living with these diseases."

You can support the pair at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/mandm20k, with donations for the charity auction or follow them on Instagram at @mandm20k.

