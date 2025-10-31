Lancaster man who went on to become top violinist passes away aged 87

A Lancaster man who went on to become a leading light in the world of music has passed away at the age of 87.

Violinist John MacIver Kitchen spent 50 years playing in major symphony orchestras including the London Symphony Orchestra, London Philharmonic Orchestra, BBC Symphony Orchestra and the English Chamber Orchestra, and also led the National Symphony Orchestra of Ireland.

John grew up in Lancaster, attending the Friends School.

His parents William (Billy) and Elizabeth (Betty) Kitchen were well-known, running a fabrics business in Lancaster Market Hall for more than 50 years.

Betty later became the president of the market association.

The business was a meeting place for all, and was enjoyed both by Betty and her many customers.

John, the couple’s eldest son, was born in March 1938, and went on to become a highly successful violinist based in London, while his brother William, born eight years later, was also a musician, freelancing as a trumpeter across England while also taking over the market business.

Their father Billy had also started life as a violinist, playing in the silent movie days and later in the early days of the Cunard line

John received his first violin lessons from his father and continued his studies at the Royal Manchester College of Music.

He left the college aged just 19, to undertake his National Service with the Band of the Grenadier Guards.

Returning from service at 21, John was appointed as the youngest member of the BBC Symphony Orchestra in 1959.

His stint there was followed by an appointment to the Sub-Principal Second Violin job at the London Symphony Orchestra in 1965, after which he moved into the First Violin section.

After just three years, Kitchen relocated to Dublin to lead the National Symphony Orchestra of Ireland, on the recommendation of then-LSO Leader Hugh Maguire.

During his three-year tenure leading the orchestra, he also met his future wife, singer Patricia Reakes.

Upon his return to London, John appeared once again in the London Philharmonic Orchestra.

Between 1973 and 1982, he played in both the London Philharmonic Orchestra and the English Chamber Orchestra, before returning to the LPO permanently in 1982.

He gave dedicated service to the orchestra, remaining in the violin section until his retirement in 2009.

John latterly lived in Richmond, Surrey. He passed away on August 17 and his funeral service was held on September 18.

John leaves his wife Patricia, his daughter Sarah and three grandchildren.