Lancaster man who was stabbed in Blackpool is arrested by police on drugs offences

Police have arrested a 22-year-old after a public appeal.

By Gayle Rouncivell
2 hours ago - 1 min read

Cameron Casson, 22, from Lancaster, was arrested on Monday December 5 in Morecambe.

Casson was wanted by police on warrant for drugs offences, as well as breaching a community order.

Police also appealed for information after he was injured in a suspected stabbing in Blackpool.

Cameron Casson was arrested on Monday in Morecambe.
Casson was arrested by officers as part of Operation Warrior, a force campaign supported by Andrew Snowden, Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner targeting serious and organised crime in the county.

The 22-year-old was found with a quantity of suspected drugs, as well as cash and two mobile phones.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and is in custody.