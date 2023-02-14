Lancaster man walks 300km for charity supporting Palestine
Lancaster man Paul Speight is doing a 300km sponsored walk throughout February to raise money for MAP - Medical Aid for Palestinians.
MAP is a UK registered charity (https://www.map.org.uk/) which provides essential medical services to Palestinians living under occupation and as refugees in the West Bank, Gaza, East Jerusalem and Lebanon.
In the first 12 days of the challenge Paul raised more than £1,200.
He said: “It feels really good to be one of hundreds of people - all around the UK - doing this challenge.
"It’s really fantastic how many people have donated, especially when times are hard and many other causes need support.
"This is a cause that I care deeply about, so I truly appreciate anything you are able to donate.
"To find out about the amazing work Medical Aid for Palestinians do, please check out their website.”
Paul is hoping to continue raising funds throughout February.
You can support Paul and MAP by making a donation online at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paul-speight6