Lancaster man urges residents and businesses to back his fight to save city fireworks

Joshua Brandwood set up the petition after it was announced that the popular November display was to be axed by the city council.

The petition has now garnered more than 550 signatures, including the support and signatures of more than 80 local businesses.

And the dad-of-two will host a gathering of residents and businesses on the steps of Lancaster Town Hall today, Tuesday September 19, at 6pm.

Lancaster fireworks display has been axed by the city council. Photo by Robin Zahler

His petition is scheduled for debate by the full council on Wednesday September 27, pending confirmation.

Josh said: "I launched this petition to urge Lancaster City Council to continue funding the firework finale which concludes the Light Up Lancaster Festival.

"As a resident of this wonderful community, I have personally witnessed the incredible impact that this event has on our city and its people.

“The fireworks provide a breath-taking finale to the annual Light Up Lancaster Festival, attracting thousands of visitors from near and far.

"This spectacular display not only brings joy and excitement to our community but also plays a vital role in boosting our local economy.

"The event draws in crowds who spend their hard-earned money at local businesses, supporting jobs and livelihoods.

“By continuing to fund the Light Up Lancaster Firework Display, the council will demonstrate its commitment to supporting local businesses, fostering community cohesion, and promoting tourism. It is an investment in our city's future and a testament to our collective pride."

Lancaster City Council announced that instead, instead the festival will be extended to three days instead of two, thanks to funding from Arts Council England, Lancaster City Council, Lancaster BID and others.

Coun Catherine Potter, cabinet member with responsibility for tourism, said: “We know that some people will be disappointed that there will be no fireworks this year but with them being heavily dependent on good weather, there is no guarantee that they would take place.