Lancaster man to do cross bay walk with son to thank air ambulance for saving his life

David Lambert, 41, will take part in the North West Air Ambulance charity cross bay walk this weekend to say thank you to the team that saved his life – and gave him the opportunity to meet his daughter.

On the morning of June 16 2017, David took part in a track day on his motorbike at Oulton Park in Cheshire.

While taking a corner, David lost control of his bike at a speed of 100mph.

David Lambert and his son Christopher will be taking part in the cross bay walk at the weekend to say thank you to the charity that saved David's life.

Launching him over the handlebars, he landed badly on the track.

Injuries sustained by David included a severe head injury, spinal injuries, and a punctured lung.

First responders saw the severity of the situation and the North West Air Ambulance Charity was called.

He remained in a coma for 11 days, and spent five weeks in the hospital’s Major Trauma Unit.

David Lambert from Lancaster suffered life-changing injuries in a motorbike crash.

Five years on from the incident, David is still going through rehabilitation, including therapy for his head injury, but believes the charity’s treatment at the scene saved his life.

David said: “I owe the North West Air Ambulance Charity my life. Without them, I wouldn’t have survived the ambulance ride to the hospital.”

Six months after the crash, his wife Claire gave birth to a baby girl called Bethany. To say thank you to the charity for giving him the opportunity to meet his daughter, David will walk the 7.5miles across Morecambe Bay with his son, alongside hundreds of other supporters.

David said: “Without them, Bethany and my son Christopher wouldn’t have a dad, and my wife Claire would be looking after them on her own.

“We try to do something every year to mark the anniversary of the accident, and it just so happens it coincides with the Cross Bay Walk, so it’s the ideal opportunity for us to raise some money.”

The North West Air Ambulance Charity’s Cross Bay Walk takes place this Sunday (July 10).