Lancaster man takes on 31-day charity running challenge in memory of late wife

Peter McFadden is undertaking the St John's Hospice Run 31 miles in January' challenge, and is hoping people will donate to the local cause which helped his wife Heather.

He said: "Sadly, my wife passed away in March 22 from terminal cancer. Even though I cared for Heather at home until she died, we had a lot of help from the amazing teams at St John's.

"I had to say goodbye to my soulmate. The care, help and support we both got from the hospice was second to none.

Peter McFadden with his late wife Heather.

"With so many people touched by cancer at some point in life, YOU may be too. It’s only through supporting the hospice that we can guarantee the same for you and your loved one.

"So I decided to do the St John's Hospice 'Run 31 miles in January' challenge.

"This really has been a challenge for me as I have recently been diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary disease, which is also a terminal condition. It makes the challenge for me a lot harder, but it's for a great cause.”

St John’s Hospice posted their support on Facebook, saying: “We think Peter is pretty amazing! Thank you for taking on this challenge in memory of beautiful Heather.”

Peter's page is called 'Running for H' and can be found at www.justgiving.com/Pete-McFadden