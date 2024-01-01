News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster man spends Christmas night sleeping outdoors in just a pair of shorts to help homeless

A Lancaster man has raised almost £1,000 to help the homeless thansk to an overnight sleep out dressed only in a pair of shorts.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 1st Jan 2024, 10:49 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2024, 10:49 GMT
Dave Pattinson, who runs the Tactical Street Angels scheme in Lancaster, spent 13 hours outside on Christmas night to raise funds and awareness for the homeless and less fortunate.

He covered himself in cold water and wore just a pair of shorts and a space blanket.

Dave said he believes everyone deserves help, whether on the street or down on their luck, and is hoping the money raised will feed, clothe and support the less fortunate.

Dave Pattinson.Dave Pattinson.
Any money donated goes towards buying essentials we take for granted; at this time of year that means warmth so hats, gloves, scarfs, extra layers, hand warmers and more.

Tactical Street Angels are based in Lancaster and support local people. They distribute to the homeless, people who are less fortunate and various organisations.

For the homeless their aim is also to support with bus or rail travel and overnight accommodation.

Find out more about them at https://www.facebook.com/Tacticalstreetangels888

Dave Pattinson pictured during his sleep out.Dave Pattinson pictured during his sleep out.
You can support Dave's fundraising effort online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/daves-big-cold-sleep-out

He said: "Thank you for all the support, it means a great deal, it means more to the people on the streets and less fortunate at home.

"Lots of supplies have already been given out. Just remember homelessness and hard times are not just for Christmas.

"It is very easy for somebody to fall on hard times and extremely hard to get back to some form of normality. Give with a kind heart for humanity and not recognition."

