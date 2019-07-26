Lancaster man’s vinyl collection - including rarities and John Peel favourites - set to fetch thousands at auction

A Lancaster man’s vinyl collection could make thousands when it goes to auction next month.

A selection from more than 5,000 records - spanning the 1960s to the 2000s - will go up for auction at 1818 Auctioneers on Monday August 19.

Simon Norfolk, with some of the records from his own label, Sunstone Records

Bob Beckett, who shared a terraced house in Lancaster with his mum, was passionate about music and an avid collector who would despatch his sister out each week with a list of records to track down.

Lancaster valuer and record label owner, Simon Norfolk, has the job of cataloguing the collection for 1818 Auctioneers, on behalf of Bob’s family.

He estimates the collection is large enough to fill a 75 square feet container and it is being sold through a number of 1818 Auctioneers music sales this year and next.

Simon said: “Bob was collecting right up until last year, when he sadly passed away.

A 7 inch single by Rudi and Victim on the Irish ' Good Vibrations ' label which could fetch in the region of £100.

“His passion for music started early. The family say the radio was always on at home, they had no telly, and Bob would be listening to the Forces Radio and Radio Caroline. Bob was soon into listening to the legendary disc jockey, the late John Peel, and he even had a go at broadcasting his own show, Woodville FM, to his mum.

“Bob has left an incredible archive, I haven’t seen anything like it before. There’s a lot of Punk, New Wave and Indie, much of it influenced by John Peel, so expect to see bands like the Fall, Captain Beefheart, P. J Harvey and Half Man Half Biscuit. There are also other genres including Roots and Dub Reggae.

“The August sale includes sought after 7 inch and 12 inch singles like a 12 inch German Press of the Cure’s ‘A Forest’ which could make £40-60 and a 7 inch single by Rudi and Victim on the Irish ‘ Good Vibrations ‘ label, with an estimate of £100.

“And there’s plenty of other rare 12inch records from bands like My Bloody Valentine, Ride, Ramones and Saints, New Order and Joy Division. Plus Subway Sect and the Pastels, Fall records and The Peel Sessions - a series of EPs by bands that appeared on the John Peel Show.”

“Bob’s collection is an important piece of culture, a snippet of our times and 1818 Auctioneers are proud to be involved with re-homing it.

“The collection is already attracting interest within the record collecting community.”

The auction takes place at 1818 Auctioneer’s saleroom at J36 Rural Auction Centre. Viewing is on August 16 (1-4pm), August 17 (10am – 1pm), and on the morning of the auction (from 8.30am).

The CD element of the accumulation was sold earlier this year, making in excess of £1,400.

A further batch of vinyl will feature in the October sale.

For further information visit 1818 Auctioneers website - 1818auctioneers.co.uk or call 015395 66201.