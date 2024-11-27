Lancaster man returns home to bring evening of classical music to city
James Mews, who runs a musical charity in Jersey, is bringing two international stars, some amazing music for piano and violin, and popular carols to Lancaster on Friday December 6.
It’s intended to be the first of many and lovers of music are requested to join him to bring international performers and music education to Lancaster.
The evening at Lancaster Priory, called Classics at Christmas, features international stars Peter Donohoe and Harriet Mackenzie.
It includes a breathtaking programme of two of Brahms' romantic piano and violin masterpieces, and a John Ireland’s masterpiece, before a festive series of Christmas carols help you celebrate the weekend in style with Lancaster Priory Choir!
The concert is then repeated in Kendal on Saturday December 7 at Kendal Parish Church at 7.30pm.
Importantly, the event will raise money for charity Music in Action which gives music bursaries to disadvantaged students as a wellbeing tool.
James hopes that the money raised can be invested in supporting education locally.
The programme includes: F.A.E. Sonata for violin and piano by Brahms; Sonata No 1 for violin and piano by Ireland; Sonata in D Minor for violin and piano by Brahms; Christmas Carol Medley for choir, piano and violin.
Peter Donohoe is the first western winner of the 1982 International Tchaikovsky Competition. He is renowned internationally as one of the finest pianists of our time, for his musicianship, stylistic versatility and commanding technique.
Peter has toured extensively globally, appearing with all the world’s major orchestras from the Berlin Philharmonic, Leipzig Gewandhaus, London Symphony, Boston Symphony, Chicago Symphony to the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra.
He regularly plays at the world’s finest music festivals from the Proms to Verbier and the Edinburgh Festival.
Harriet Mackenzie is an internationally renowned concerto soloist performing across five continents. Her recordings include concertos with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, and other major projects, have without exception received critical acclaim, including Five Stars in The Times and frequently appear in the ‘Top Recordings of The Year’ charts.
Mr Mews said: “It is such a privilege to be returning to Lancaster where I enjoyed performing at the Grand and with my schoolfriends at LGGS, Ripley and LRGS.
"The music charity in Jersey, where I now live, supports over 5,000 children a year with educational workshops and we offer nearly 100 bursaries to help children get ahead.
"I would love to give something back to the people of Lancaster and Cumbria who supported me as a boy and a student.
"This concert is the first of many and I would love for people to come to listen to amazing music performed by international stars on 6th December. You can also get in touch at [email protected] if you would like to help me bring more music to the north of England. After these amazing performances in December I would like to bring Vivaldi’s Four Seasons in the spring.”
Tickets can be booked through https://www.musicjersey.com/whats-on