Lancaster man ‘on a rampage’ assaults five people including two police officers

A man has been arrested after five people – including two police officers – were assaulted in a Lancaster street.

Police were called to the area around Lune Street at the back of Our Lady’s Catholic College and close to the Millennium Bridge underpass just after 9am on Friday July 25 after reports of a man assaulting people as well as kicking and punching cars.

One eye-witness said he had just spotted the man in an “agitated” state just moments before he saw him assault a woman.

“I was walking along Lune Street when I saw a man looking agitated near Millennium Bridge,” said the man, who did not wish to be named.

"He suddenly punched a woman who was just behind me. He then started punching and kicking at cars as they drove past in the street and then I saw him attack two elderly men.”

The bystander called the police and an ambulance and watched helplessly as the man – who was dressed in jogging bottoms and a t-shirt and was barefooted – made off along Lune Street towards Skerton Bridge.

"We didn’t know if he had a knife or not,” he added. “He was just on a rampage.”

Police confirmed they were called to a report of an assault shortly after 9am. After a pursuit of the man, during which he assaulted two officers, he was arrested in a nearby street.

A spokesperson said: “Upon attending, our officers found that three members of the public had suffered injuries. Thankfully, none are thought to be serious.

“Later, when conducting enquiries into this report, two police officers were assaulted in the Albert Road area of Lancaster. They suffered minor injuries.

“A 41-year-old man from Lancaster has been arrested on suspicion of assault and assault of emergency service workers.

“Anyone with footage or information is asked to contact 101 quoting log 0320 of 25th July.”