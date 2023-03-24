Lancaster man guilty of child sex crimes and having extreme pornography is jailed
A man from Lancaster has been jailed for making indecent pictures of children and possessing extreme pornography.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 24th Mar 2023, 15:20 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 15:20 GMT
David Hamill, 24, of St Thomas Moore Walk, was charged with making indecent photographs of a child x 3, possessing five extreme pornographic pictures, possessing a prohibited picture of a child and possessing an indecent picture of a child.
At Preston Crown Court today, Friday, Hamill was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison. He was also given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.