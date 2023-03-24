News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
3 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
5 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
6 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
8 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
8 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

Lancaster man guilty of child sex crimes and having extreme pornography is jailed

A man from Lancaster has been jailed for making indecent pictures of children and possessing extreme pornography.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 24th Mar 2023, 15:20 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 15:20 GMT

David Hamill, 24, of St Thomas Moore Walk, was charged with making indecent photographs of a child x 3, possessing five extreme pornographic pictures, possessing a prohibited picture of a child and possessing an indecent picture of a child.

At Preston Crown Court today, Friday, Hamill was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison. He was also given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Preston Crown Court.
Preston Crown Court.
Preston Crown Court.