Paul joined many people across the UK in this fundraising challenge for MAP – Medical Aid for Palestinians.

Paul expressed his thanks to everyone who has donated and said: “I’ve been so touched by people's generosity. Whilst it's sad that organisations like MAP have to exist, they do and they need our support.”

Khaldoun Jayousi, a local businessman and Palestinian refugee - whose family was forced to flee when he was a child - said: “The recent challenge and collection by Paul Speight is a very welcome reminder of the Palestinians' plight and ongoing need for help and support.

Paul Speight raised more than £2,300 from his walk.

"The work of MAP is unwavering, in the face of great difficulty.”