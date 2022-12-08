Cameron Casson was arrested in Morecambe after a public appeal was put out.

Casson, 22, of Mount Avenue, Lancaster, was wanted by police on warrant for drugs offences, as well as breaching a community order.

He was arrested by our officers as part of Operation Warrior, a force campaign, supported by Andrew Snowden, Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, targeting serious and organised crime in the county.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Casson has been charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and money laundering.